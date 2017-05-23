Man wanted after stabbing woman in Macon Co., deputies say

By Published:
Fransico Reynaldo Sariano

MACON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted after stabbing a woman in the stomach, according to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

They say 23-year-old Fransico Reynaldo Sariano got in a fight with his girlfriend and tried to stab her with a knife when her friend stepped in and became the victim of the assault.

The man immediately fled the scene after the incident and has not yet been found.

The female victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and has since been released.

Sariano has a tattoo of the Patron Saint Santa Muerte on his forehead, a tear drop tattoo under his left eye, and the name “Natalia” in cursive tattooed on his neck.

He is suspected to be affiliated with a gang and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding Sariano’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

