NC sex offender accused of kidnapping victim to serve as sex slave

LELAND, NC (WBTW) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman to serve as a sex slave.

According to a NC Magistrate’s Order, 53-year-old Bobby Myron Willis of Leland kidnapped a person 16 or over by “unlawfully restraining the victim” for the purpose of “sexual servitude” on Monday.

Booking information from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reflects Willis has been charged with second degree forcible rape and is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $700,000 secured bond.

The NC Offender Registry says Willis first registered as a sex offender in September of 2009. He was convicted of sexual battery in 2007 in Brunswick County and convicted of the same charge in 2009 in New Hanover County. Willis served 2 months and 15 days for the first charge and served 5 months for the second sexual battery charge.

Records show Willis’ district court date will be May 26 at 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick County Courthouse.

More stories you may like on 7News

Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; military wins Trump’s plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 makes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insur…

Longest-serving James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89 Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a …

Board approves Greenville Co. schools budget with tax increase The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a nearly $600 million budget Monday evening which includes a 2.3 mill tax increase.

Mom’s heartbreaking obituary for daughter exposes Heroin dangers An Upstate obituary is going viral and shining light on a growing problem. The mother of an overdose victim is hoping her story can help bre…