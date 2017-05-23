OJ Simpson could be released from prison this year

RENO, NV (KRON) — O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars.
Simpson is scheduled for a parole hearing this July.
The former NFL star turned actor is serving nine to 33 years in prison at a prison 90 miles east of Reno, Nevada.
In 2008 he was convicted of several felony charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime.
Those charges are unrelated to the trial following the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, dubbed the “trial of the century.”
