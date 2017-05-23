OJ Simpson could be released from prison this year

RENO, NV (KRON) — O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars.

Simpson is scheduled for a parole hearing this July.

The former NFL star turned actor is serving nine to 33 years in prison at a prison 90 miles east of Reno, Nevada.

In 2008 he was convicted of several felony charges, including kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a violent crime.

Those charges are unrelated to the trial following the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, dubbed the “trial of the century.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Poor and disabled big losers in Trump budget; military wins Trump’s plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 makes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insur…

Longest-serving James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89 Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a …

Board approves Greenville Co. schools budget with tax increase The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a nearly $600 million budget Monday evening which includes a 2.3 mill tax increase.

Mom’s heartbreaking obituary for daughter exposes Heroin dangers An Upstate obituary is going viral and shining light on a growing problem. The mother of an overdose victim is hoping her story can help bre…