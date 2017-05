GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The opening game of the Southern Conference Baseball Tournament in Greenville is being delayed Tuesday by rain.

The Citadel was scheduled to face VMI starting at 10:00 am, but rain is falling at Fluor Field in Greenville’s West End.

No start time for the game has been announced, but fans are advised to follow the Southern Conference on Twitter @SoConSports

Our #SoConBB Championship opener between @CitadelBaseball and @VMIAthletics won't be starting at 10 a.m. as planned (rain). Stay tuned … — Southern Conference (@SoConSports) May 23, 2017

Furman is scheduled to play against Wofford at Fluor Field on Wednesday morning at 9:00.