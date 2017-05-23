Threat made at Carolina Academy, suspect detained

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. deputies say they responded to a call of a person with a gun at Carolina Academy High School on Tuesday around 2:15 p.m.

They say a school resource officer requested additional support.

Deputies say a suspect inside the school has been detained.

Beth Brotherton with Greenville Co. schools says no weapon was found.

Brotherton says a verbal threat was made, but deputies don’t think the suspect had the ability to carry it out.

No one is hurt and they don’t think there are other suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brotherton says law enforcement doesn’t believe the students or school were in danger.