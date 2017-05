SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman toured J.L. Mann High School’s New Tech classrooms on Tuesday.

Greenville Co. School’s Beth Brotherton says J.L Mann is a “school within a school” that offers students project-based learning, student-led culture, and one-on-one technology.

Brotherton says New Tech opened in August of 2014 and will add 150 students each year until 9th through 12th grades are represented.