Scam spoofs sheriff’s office caller ID , threatens jail time

HAYWOOD Co., NC (WSPA) – The Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a complaint of a scam spoofing their caller ID phone number.

The complaint said the caller ID displayed “Haywood County SO.”

The scammer told the potential victim there was an arrest warrant outstanding in their name and that they must turn themselves in to the Sheriff’s office by 2 PM unless they agree to pay a sum of money to settle a lawsuit beforehand.

Deputies say this is not a phone call the Sheriff’s Office would make.

Scams

