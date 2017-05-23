Our men and women in uniform all sacrifice their time to fight for our freedoms. Sometimes they even give the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield. Many that make it back however bring home with them invisible wounds of war in the form of PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder. Sometimes this leads to suicide. Our guest today, Dr. Elliot Hirshorn, knows this from personal experience. His brother, Sgt. Zacharie Hirshorn, had PTSD from his time in Iraq and he eventually paid the ultimate price as well. In the wake of losing his brother, Dr. Hirshorn started Sgt. Zach’s Freedom Foundation to raise money to care for local Veterans with PTSD. Please got to http://www.SgtZach.org to donate to the cause. Any dollar amount is helpful and appreciated. 100% of every dollar donated goes directly to care for Veterans, the administrative costs are covered by a private donor. Also, all donations are 100% tax deductible.



