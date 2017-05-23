Tim Scott serves as ‘Celebrity Chef’ in March of Dimes event

(WSPA) – Food brings people together and, today, it helped lawmakers on Capitol Hill put politics aside.

The 35th Annual March of Dimes gala took place in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina joined democrats and republicans to serve as a Celebrity Chef.

The bi-partisan cook-off united more than 50 politicians.

“March of Dimes has served such an amazing purpose when it comes to kids for a very long time,” says Senator Scott. “Here’s an opportunity for us to make a contribution back with our time and our energy. And here’s a chance for folks to come out and experience some really good food.”

Senator Scott says his recipe of fried macaroni and cheese comes from a Low Country restaurant.

The proceeds from the event support March of Dimes research and programs that help women have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies.

Last year’s event raised more than $1,000,000.

