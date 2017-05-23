Trial begins for murder of Chesnee man, shooting woman

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The trial for a man accused of murdering a Chesnee man and shooting a woman began Tuesday in Spartanburg.

Steven Lewis is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Investigators say the shooting happened on May 22, 2015 at a home on Highway 11 near Chesnee.

Carey Mauldin, 40, was found dead inside the home with multiple gunshots to his head and torso.

Mauldin’s girlfriend, Casey Lee Scruggs, 30, of Inman, had been bound around the head, wrists and ankles with duct tape.

Investigators say Scruggs was shot in the head when she tried to leave. She survived and was able to get help after the suspects fled the crime scene in Mauldin’s car, according to the solicitor’s office.

Scruggs named Steven Lewis and Jason Andrew Cash as the suspects.

Cash was convicted in March 2017 of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 30 years.

Investigators say Cash and Lewis were arrested days after the shooting in Greensboro where they fled in Cash’s car after hiding a stolen car near Campobello on land owned by Cash’s family.