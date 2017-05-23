UK increasing terror threat level from severe to critical

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May says the UK has increased its terror threat level from severe to critical.

May said Tuesday that officials believe another attack is imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

The move comes one day after 22 people were killed in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Children were victims of the suicide bomber’s attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack which also injured 59 people.

Authorities are looking for possible accomplices.

