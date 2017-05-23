UK increasing terror threat level from severe to critical

Associated Press Published:

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Theresa May says the UK has increased its terror threat level from severe to critical.

May said Tuesday that officials believe another attack is imminent.

May says Salman Abadi, the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, may have been part of a bigger network.

She said Abadi was born and raised in Britain.

The level previously stood at the second-highest rung of “severe” for several years.

May said critical status means armed soldiers may be deployed instead of police at public events such as sports matches.

The move comes one day after 22 people were killed in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Children were victims of the suicide bomber’s attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack which also injured 59 people.

Authorities are looking for possible accomplices.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s