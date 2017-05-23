Weed stash donated to consignment store

MAPLEWOOD, MN (AP) — It was a surprising find in some used children’s clothes at a Minnesota consignment store.

A customer brought the items to Once Upon A Child clothing store in Maplewood, hoping to sell them.

Workers were sorting through the clothes when they found a large ziplock bag. Inside, about 60 smaller bag of marijuana.

Police say it clearly was not someone’s private stash. Instead, it was packaged for distribution.

Police put pictures on facebook and twitter joking that the owner should come to the police station to be reunited with his property.

