Weed stash donated to consignment store

Associated Press Published:

MAPLEWOOD, MN (AP) — It was a surprising find in some used children’s clothes at a Minnesota consignment store.

A customer brought the items to Once Upon A Child clothing store in Maplewood, hoping to sell them.

Workers were sorting through the clothes when they found a large ziplock bag. Inside, about 60 smaller bag of marijuana.

Police say it clearly was not someone’s private stash. Instead, it was packaged for distribution.

Police put pictures on facebook and twitter joking that the owner should come to the police station to be reunited with his property.

More stories you may like on 7News

Jasmine Danielle Boyd

Help find missing teen in Oconee Co.

Deputies in Oconee County are looking for missing 14-year-old Jasmine Danielle Boyd who was last seen leaving her home on Bolt Road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s