What’s coming and leaving on Netflix in June

Here is a list of shows and movies coming on Netflix in June.

Avail 6/1/17

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5 (2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can’t Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil’s Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection: Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100: Season 4 (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

Avail 6/2/17

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Avail 6/3/17

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

Avail 6/4/17

TURN: Washington’s Spies: Season 3 (2016)

Avail 6/5/17

Suite Française (2014)

Avail 6/7/17

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

Avail 6/9/17

My Only Love Song: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shimmer Lake – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail 6/10/17

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

Avail 6/13/17

Oh, Hello On Broadway – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail 6/14/17

Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

Avail 6/15/17

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

Avail 6/16/17

Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch: Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

World of Winx: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail 6/17/17

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)

Scandal: Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

Avail 6/18/17

Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

Avail 6/20/17

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney’s Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail 6/21/17

Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

Avail 6/23/17

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Get Me – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail 6/26/17

No Escape (2015)

Avail 6/27/17

Chris D’Elia: Man on Fire – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail 6/28/17

Okja – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail 6/30/17

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It’s Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Weekend (2016)

LAST CALL

Leaving 6/1/17

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L’Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

Leaving 6/6/17

Private Practice: Seasons 1 – 6

Leaving 6/8/17

Xenia

Leaving 6/9/17

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving 6/14/17

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

Leaving 6/15/17

The Lazarus Project

Leaving 6/16/17

Jane Eyre



Leaving 6/19/17

Daddy’s Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong



Leaving 6/23/17

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving 6/24/17

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving 6/29/17

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 – 8



Leaving 6/30/17

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride