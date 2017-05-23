Woman charged with murder in 2016 shooting of Upstate grandma

Melette Denise Kimbrough

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Greenville woman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened back in November of 2016.

Melette Denise Kimbrough has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the killing of Ruby Flamm, deputies say.

They say 75-year-old Flamm had at least one gunshot wound when she was found dead inside her home on Colonial Avenue around 5:00 a.m. on November 19th.

