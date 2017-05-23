Woman gets 30 years for setting man on fire in Laurens

A woman accused of setting a sleeping man on fire inside a home in Laurens was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Angela Nicole Berry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Authorities say she set William Corteville Sr. on fire on July 17, 2015.

Sheriff’s deputies found Corteville with severe burns and said he looked like his skin “had been melted off his body.”

Corteville was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment where he died five months later.

Berry was set to go on trial Monday, when she chose to change her plea to guilty, according to Solicitor David Stumbo.