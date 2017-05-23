Woman rescued after bedroom catches fire in Spartanburg Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Firefighters say a woman is in the hospital with smoke inhalation after a bedroom caught fire at this Startex home (WSPA).

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Startex.

Crews responded to the fire at 20 Walnut Street just before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Startex firefighters say a family of three was home when the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom.

A 42-year-old woman was trapped on the roof, firefighters say.

Crews were on the scene within minutes and quickly got the woman to safety. She suffered smoke inhalation and has been taken to the hospital. 7 News is told she is expected to be ok.

The bedroom where the fire started will have to be rebuilt and other rooms were also damaged.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire is under investigation.

Firefighters say a woman was rescued from this roof after a bedroom caught fire at this Startex home (WSPA).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s