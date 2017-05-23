Woman rescued after bedroom catches fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Startex.

Crews responded to the fire at 20 Walnut Street just before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Startex firefighters say a family of three was home when the blaze started in an upstairs bedroom.

A 42-year-old woman was trapped on the roof, firefighters say.

Crews were on the scene within minutes and quickly got the woman to safety. She suffered smoke inhalation and has been taken to the hospital. 7 News is told she is expected to be ok.

The bedroom where the fire started will have to be rebuilt and other rooms were also damaged.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

The fire is under investigation.