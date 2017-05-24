Blue Ridge Community College opening Molding Tech Ed Center

Blue Ridge Community College (BRCC) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Southeastern Advanced Molding Technology Education Center (SAMTEC) on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 a.m.

They say the center is in the Advanced Technology Building and includes mechatronics, computer integrated machining, welding, and engineering technology.

SAMTEC will provide training to GF Linamar employees, as well as molding and die cast training for companies locally and across the nation, according to a news release.

