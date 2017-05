The “Dirty Dancing” TV Special that was filmed all over Hendersonville and Western NC last year is finally airing Wednesday, May 24th! Greenville native and former Miss SC Lindley Mayer is going to be featured as a core dancer in the 3-hour long special, along with dance instructors at Hendersonville’s “Pat’s School of Dance.” Jennifer Martin has some of the details they’ve shared with us leading up to the special premiere. The Dirty Dancing TV special airs Wednesday, May 24th at 8pm on ABC.

