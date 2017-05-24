Families of double murder victims sue Pickens Sheriff’s Office

Nearly two years after Bill Isaacs and Dickie Stewart were gunned down in front of their homes on Homestead Road in Pickens county, the families are now suing the Sheriff’s Office, saying red flags were ignored.

The widows of Isaacs and Stewart are suing for wrongful death, The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County, Lisa Hudson, Brenda Bowen and Albert Bowen, who was charged in the case.

In September of 2015, deputies say that Isaacs was shot by Albert Bowen after an ongoing dispute. Stewart went out to help Isaacs and was also shot by Bowen, according to deputies.

Days after the shooting, Sheriff Rick Clark held a press conference to outline events that led up to the shooting. Including several damage reports made by the Isaacs and conversations with deputies the day of the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office says they cannot comment on the litigation, but in regards to the death investigation, they stand by their findings.

Lawyer for the families, Joe Mooneyham, states that those events should have been red flags to stop Bowen before the shooting.

Bowen died while in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service from a medical issue.

Isaacs was a former football coach for Pickens High School.

To read the lawsuit, click here: Wrongful Death Lawsuit