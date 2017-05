EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gettys Middle School students presented a special gift to a school administrator.

Students made a functional prosthetic arm and hand for Assistant Principal Rick Strickland. The students made the prosthetic at school under the guidance of STEM teacher Jonathan Scrivner.

Strickland was born missing part of his arm, according to a news release.

He was presented and fitted with the prosthetic arm on Wednesday morning.