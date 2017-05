EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – Easley Police are asking for your help to find the owner of this stone.

It appears to be some sort of granite with a bronze or brass seal with “Department of the Army United States of America” written on it.

The posted the following on Facebook:

“Share to help us locate owner…

This stone was recovered and we would like to be able to return it to its rightful owner. Please contact Sgt. Cowan with any information at 859-4025.”