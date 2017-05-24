Help name the ocelot kittens at Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo has announced that the two ocelot kittens that were born in early March are boys.

Now that the wait is over and the zoo staff knows the gender, they’re asking for your help to name them. You can vote now at https://ocelotcontest.eventbrite.com until June 19 at midnight.

Each vote costs $5 and there is no limit on how many times you can vote. Your choices are:

Dale & Junior Pancho & Lefty Stewart & Gordon Clint & Edward Smoke & Outlaw James & Conner Leonard & Sheldon Porter & Stout Barley & Rye

All the money that is raised from the voting competition will be donated to a conservation program called “Selfies in the Forest.” This organization is in Brazil and they do research on ocelots.

The winning names will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, along with how much money they raised during the voting process.

The director of the Greenville Zoo, Jeff Bullock, says it’s been an exciting and rewarding time for the zoo staff with all the babies that have been born in the past year or so.

“We welcomed a baby Masai giraffe (Tatu) and baby Angolan colobus monkey (Zuri) in 2016, a baby siamang (Arthur, Jr.) this past January and of course, the baby ocelots in March, so it’s been a lot of fun for us and for our visitors,” said Bullock. “It’s not an overstatement to say that the future of many species lies in all of our hands, so we hope that seeing and learning about these baby animals will inspire everyone in our community to support conservation efforts here and across the world.”