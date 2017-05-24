Henderson Co. school board member helped teen drink alcohol, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies say a Henderson County school board member has been arrested after he helped a teenager drink alcohol.

27-year-old Michael Lee Absher is charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

According to a warrant, Absher helped a 15-year-old drink alcohol.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Absher turned himself in to deputies Wednesday evening and was released on a $500 bond.

According to the Henderson County Public Schools website, Absher is a member of the school board.