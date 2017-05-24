Kroc Center offering free swim lessons for kids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Greenville wants to keep kids in the Upstate safe this summer.

The center is offering free swim lessons for students headed into third, fourth and fifth grade starting on June 5.

The program is 8 lessons to teach kids about water safety and basic swim techniques.

The Kroc Center has offered this program for the past five years.

It’s all free thanks to a sponsorship from Kiwanis and volunteer instructors from the Red Cross.

Aquatics director Amy Boswell told 7News it’s important for kids to know how to be safe around water, especially as we head into the summer.

“They’re going to go to pool parties. They’re going to go to lakes, rivers, it could even be going to the park downtown. They need to know these things. It’s very important. It could happen in a matter of seconds or it could be their friend that slips in and they learn this wonderful water safety tip of how to help their friend out without getting in trouble themselves,” Boswell said.

There’s still space available in the program that will offer a series of classes in the mornings and evenings.

You can register online or in person at the Kroc Center at 424 Westfield Street in Greenville.