SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Monday has been found dead near Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says 71-year-old Katherine McHugh Biddy was found a short distance from her car by passing workers on Mt. Pleasant Road.

The coroner’s office does not suspect foul play at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says Biddy was in the early stages of dementia and was a diabetic who did not take her medication when she left her home on Beverly Drive.

The coroner is still investigating and working to determine the cause of death.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing Spartanburg Co. woman found dead A woman who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Monday has been found dead near Spartanburg.

Possible shooting in Union, officers responding Officers are responding to reports of a shooting near the Chambertown area of Union.

Tornado confirmed in Saluda, SC They say it was 5 miles west of Saluda, SC moving NE at 50 mph around 2:45 p.m.

Road rage incident locks down Greenville schools Greenville Co. Schools say Eastside High and Brushy Creek Elementary were “very briefly” on a partial lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Kroc Center offering free swim lessons for kids The center is offering free swim lessons for students headed into third, fourth and fifth grade starting on June 5.