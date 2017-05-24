Missing Spartanburg Co. woman found dead

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman who was reported missing after she was last seen leaving her home on Monday has been found dead near Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says 71-year-old Katherine McHugh Biddy was found a short distance from her car by passing workers on Mt. Pleasant Road.

The coroner’s office does not suspect foul play at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office says Biddy was in the early stages of dementia and was a diabetic who did not take her medication when she left her home on Beverly Drive.

The coroner is still investigating and working to determine the cause of death.

