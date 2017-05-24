Mom of twins killed in fire while she bought pot gets jail

Associated Press

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) – A New York woman whose twin toddler sons died in a fire while she went to buy marijuana has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Heather Ace received the maximum sentence Monday in Batavia Town Court, where she pleaded guilty in February to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ace’s home caught fire last May, killing 2-year-olds Michael and Micah Gard. Authorities say Ace had left them locked in their bedroom alone for about 90 minutes while she went out to buy pot and alcohol and visited a friend.

Ace’s lawyer, Benjamin Bonarigo, asked the judge for probation so she could continue to see her 6-year-old son.

Crime

