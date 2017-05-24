Mom of twins killed in fire while she bought pot gets jail

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) – A New York woman whose twin toddler sons died in a fire while she went to buy marijuana has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Heather Ace received the maximum sentence Monday in Batavia Town Court, where she pleaded guilty in February to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ace’s home caught fire last May, killing 2-year-olds Michael and Micah Gard. Authorities say Ace had left them locked in their bedroom alone for about 90 minutes while she went out to buy pot and alcohol and visited a friend.

Ace’s lawyer, Benjamin Bonarigo, asked the judge for probation so she could continue to see her 6-year-old son.

Crime

Alleged nurse impersonator faces criminal charges An Albuquerque woman is in deep trouble for allegedly pretending she was a nurse. Investigators say she even managed to work in an intensive…

Man with bladed gloves, clown makeup suspected in deadly stabbing A man wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup is suspected of stabbing and killing another man in Denver.

Bond denied for suspect in 2016 murder of Upstate grandmother A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Greenville woman, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

OJ Simpson could be released from prison this year O.J. Simpson could be released this year on parole after spending nearly a decade behind bars.

NC sex offender accused of kidnapping victim to serve as sex slave The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman to serve as a sex slave.