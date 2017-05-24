Motorcycle driver flown to hospital after crash in Anderson Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
Anderson County Motorcycle Crash

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A motorcycle driver has been flown to the hospital after a crash on Highway 29 in Anderson County.

A 7News crew at the scene says a car leaving a convenience store pulled into the path of a motorcycle near Snow Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 9:20pm.

