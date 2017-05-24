Possible shooting in Union, officers responding

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Officers are responding to reports of a shooting near the Chambertown area of Union.

Union Public Safety say the scene is near Chambers Avenue and West Henrietta Street.

There is no word condition of any victims.

We will update this story as more information is available.

