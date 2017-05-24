Reformed “terrible racist” sends apology letter, donation to Upstate church

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – An Upstate African American church got a huge check from a mystery donor this weekend, but it’s the letter than came with it that proved to be an even bigger gift.

The Pastor of Nicholtown Presbyterian Church, Reverend Michael Sullivan said he was blown away by what they received. First, they got a check for 2000 dollars towards their ministry and, second, an anonymous letter from a man claiming to be a reformed racist wanting forgiveness.

“Dear sir and ma’am. Please accept this 2000 dollar donation to Nicholtown Presbyterian Church,” the letter reads. “I am white and used to be a terrible racist… I send this donation as a heartfelt apology”

In just two paragraphs, Sullivan saw proof of a changed heart.

“When I read the letter, I said wow. I said “look at how God works,” said Sullivan.

It’s a gesture that comes with great power, said Sullivan, to heal a fractured community.

“I don’t care whether we are talking black or white [or]whether we are talking about Christian or Islamic – if we can hear the heart of this man as being a heart that represents all of us, I think all of us can become better.”

This man is choosing to stay hidden, for now. Sullivan is hoping that changes.

“I wanted to find the guy so I could embrace him,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also wants this man to see the fruits of his gift; money to further youth outreach and defray costs of the church to make room for new ministries.

“I’m praying that what we will do is use it for some kind of outreach manner,” said Sullivan.

As Sullivan works to prepare Sunday’s sermon, he says the letter and the heart behind it provide divine inspiration.

“We can’t dwell in the past, but we can make this moment and the moments which are to come better, just by change of heart [and a] change of attitude.

If you are the “mystery donor,” the church would love to meet you. You can reach them HERE.