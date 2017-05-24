Stop saying suspect was arrested in ‘Bob’s Place’ fire on social media says sheriff

The Pickens Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stop sharing information on social media that an arrest has been made in the “Bob’s Place” fire.

The business on Moorefield Memorial Highway is a total loss, according to deputies.

Bob’s Place is the oldest continuously operating beer joint in the state of South Carolina, according to county officials. It’s located in the Sunset community near the North Carolina state line.

Deputies say no charges have been filed from anyone and ask you to refrain some making unsubstantiated statements.

They also advise to not publicly identify a particular person by name unless information is released by the sheriff’s office.

“Publicly posting these types of statements can potentially jeopardize our investigation and I am committed to bringing the person or persons responsible for this incident to justice once we are able to confirm our suspicions that this was an intentional act targeted against Bob’s Place.

For the sake of Ms. Johnson (Bob’s widow), help us and don’t work against us. If you have information that you think we should be aware of then please contact my detectives or if you feel more comfortable remaining anonymous then please contact CrimeStoppers,” said Sheriff Rick Clark.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.