‘Tattoo model’ in court looks like The Joker

(CNN) – A man who resembles comic book villian “The Joker” appeared in bond court Thursday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested the previous day for pointing a gun at passing drivers.

When police arrived, they said they noticed he resembled the D.C. Comics villian The Joker.

He has green hair as well as tattoos covering his face arms and chest.

And he told police he’s a tattoo model.

Sullivan is charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Bond was set at $5000.