‘Tattoo model’ in court looks like The Joker

CNN Published:
Credit CNN

(CNN) – A man who resembles comic book villian “The Joker” appeared in bond court Thursday.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan was arrested the previous day for pointing a gun at passing drivers.

When police arrived, they said they noticed he resembled the D.C. Comics villian The Joker.

He has green hair as well as tattoos covering his face arms and chest.

And he told police he’s a tattoo model.

Sullivan is charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

Bond was set at $5000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s