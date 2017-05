TUCKER, Ga. (WSPA) — Some parents are asking school officials to fire two women filmed fighting in a classroom.

A student caught the brawl on camera Friday at Stone Mountain Middle School in Georgia.

Both women were charged with disorderly conduct.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the teacher and paraprofessional have been removed from the school since video of the fight was posted on social media.

School officials have not released the names of the women, according to the report.