The National Weather Service in Columbia says a tornado has been confirmed by radar.

They say it was 5 miles west of Saluda, SC moving NE at 50 mph around 2:45 p.m.

2:45PM – Radar-Confirmed Tornado 5 miles west of Saluda moving NE at 50 mph. Take cover NOW! #scwx #caewx pic.twitter.com/CwUfmGf5j6 — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 24, 2017