Tornado Watch for most of Upstate, WNC & NE GA

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM

UPSTATE SC

ABBEVILLE

ANDERSON

CHEROKEE

GREENVILLE

GREENWOOD

LAURENS

OCONEE

PICKENS

SPARTANBURG

UNION

WNC

BUNCOMBE

GRAHAM

HAYWOOD

HENDERSON

JACKSON

MACON

MADISON

MITCHELL

POLK

RUTHERFORD

SWAIN

YANCEY

NE GA

ELBERT

FRANKLIN

HART

STEPHENS

FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS EVENING

* Showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall will

cross the area today. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with

locally higher amounts up to 4 inches will be possible in the

stronger thunderstorms.

* Due to the widespread rain that has fallen over much of this

area since the past weekend, the ground is near saturation and

stream levels are already running above normal. It will not take

much additional rainfall to produce flash flooding along smaller

creeks and streams. Main stem rivers and their associated

tributaries will also rise gradually, and some minor flooding

will be possible along these streams.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.