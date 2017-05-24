Tornado Watch for most of Upstate, WNC & NE GA

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM
UPSTATE SC
ABBEVILLE
ANDERSON
CHEROKEE
GREENVILLE
GREENWOOD
LAURENS
OCONEE
PICKENS
SPARTANBURG
UNION
WNC
BUNCOMBE
GRAHAM
HAYWOOD
HENDERSON
JACKSON
MACON
MADISON
MITCHELL
POLK
RUTHERFORD
SWAIN
YANCEY
NE GA
ELBERT
FRANKLIN
HART
STEPHENS
FLASH FLOOD WATCH UNTIL THIS EVENING
* Showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rainfall will
cross the area today. Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, with
locally higher amounts up to 4 inches will be possible in the
stronger thunderstorms.
* Due to the widespread rain that has fallen over much of this
area since the past weekend, the ground is near saturation and
stream levels are already running above normal. It will not take
much additional rainfall to produce flash flooding along smaller
creeks and streams. Main stem rivers and their associated
tributaries will also rise gradually, and some minor flooding
will be possible along these streams.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.