Troopers investigating deadly wreck in Spartanburg Co.

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a deadly wreck involving an officer.

Troopers say the crash happened on Beaverdam Church Road in Enoree just before midnight on Wednesday.

An officer with Woodruff Police Department was involved in a chase related to the crash, according to interim police Chief Todd Hendrix. He said the officer has been released from the hospital.

The coroner has not released the name of the person killed in the crash. He said information will be released when a positive identification has been made and family are notified.

