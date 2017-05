GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Conservative radio hosts Mike Gallagher and Hugh Hewitt stopped by the 7 on Main studio in Greenville and sat down with 7News anchor Amy Wood.

The radio hosts discussed President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

Gallagher and Hewitt are taking part in a national tour discussing Mr. Trump’s first 100 days.

They will be speaking at The Commerce Club Wednesday evening as their second to last tour stop.

For more information on the tour, visit 100daystour.com.