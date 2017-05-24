Woman arrested, made more than 50 false 911 calls say deputies

Larraine Janice Spaulding

SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – A Campobello woman is under arrest after sheriff’s deputies says she has made more than 50 unlawful calls to 911 this year.

Larraine Janice Spaulding, 69, is charged with unlawful use of 911 number by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told Spaulding has made 21 calls to emergency medical services and 33 calls to law enforcement since the beginning of 2017.

The arrest warrant states she was charged for intentionally making a false report to 911 on May 19. The sheriff’s office report says Spaulding is often intoxicated when they have responded to ten documented incidents at her home since the start of the year.

She is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center as of Wednesday morning.

