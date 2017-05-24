Woman on meth charged with child neglect again, say Spartanburg deputies

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A woman already on probation for child neglect is charged again after admitting to smoking meth while children slept, according to an incident report.

Spartanburg County deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Serene Valley Drive in Cowpens on Tuesday.

Deputies found 27-year-old Brittany Purvis bleeding from her arm.

She told deputies she thought the children’s father was under the trailer, but when deputies checked, there was no evidence anyone had been there.

A deputy witnessed Purvis break out a window in the trailer with a rake while the kids stood by in the rain, the report states.

Deputies say the window pane was all over the bedroom floor where the kids had access.

A broken meth pipe was also found on the front porch, according to the report.

Deputies say Purvis has an active probation for child neglect, and has been charged with the crime again.

The kids were placed into Emergency Protective Custody.

Crime

