﻿Greenville Ranks 4th Among Fastest Growing US Cities

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Greenville is getting national attention once again.

The U.S Census Bureau ranked it the fourth fastest-growing city in the country after it’s population increased by near 3,000 in just one year.

Numbers show 67,453 people now live in Greenville as of July 1, 2016. That’s up by about 6% from the previous year and 9.2% since 2015.

“Greenville County is growing as a whole, but what we’re getting is a great percentage of people are choosing to be in the city as opposed to the county,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White.

Experts cite Greenville’s low cost of living and business-friendly community as the reasons it’s such an attractive draw. Mayor White says it’s likely the population grew since those Census numbers were taken