Fire burns part of Leigh Fibers plant in Spartanburg Co. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Leigh Fibers in Spartanburg County.

Clemson University welcomes first female police chief - CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Clemson University has a new top cop and, for the first in the school’s history, SHE is stepping into the new role…

Todd Kohlhepp plea hearing scheduled for Friday - 7News has learned that a hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, scheduled for Friday morning, will be a plea hearing.

Lockdown lifted after suspicious letter at Transylvania Co. school - Two schools in Transylvania County were on lockdown after a suspicious letter was found on campus.

Domino’s Pizza robbed on Union St. in Spartanburg - Police are searching for a man who robbed the Domino’s Pizza on Union Street.

SOCON Baseball Tournament enjoying year 2 in Greenville - As you figure out your weekend plans Fluor Field in downtown Greenville is proving to be a hot spot for Southern Conference baseball this we…

The highest-paid CEOs by state - The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index made $11.5 million last year.

Mom wants to take back guilty plea in Baby Grace killing - A South Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in January wants to take back her plea.

Family searching for closure 1 year after Woodruff man’s shooting, disappearance - It's been more than a year since Jermaine West was shot and kidnapped in broad daylight, and his family is pleading for closure.