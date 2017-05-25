$500 million worth of opium poppy plants seized in NC



CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Deputies in Catawba County, North Carolina arrested a man after they found a field with nearly an acre of opium poppy.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cody Xiong after the plants were found off of Poultry Lane near Claremont.

According to CBS affiliate WBTV, deputies were tipped off to the field last week and were able to obtain a search warrant.

The sheriff says the plants could be worth more than $500 million.

“We’ve been out here for about an hour pulling plants, and we’ve not made a dent in it yet,” said Captain Jason Reid.

The Sheriff’s Office says they do not believe the plants were being made into opium on the property.

The sheriff said only one other opium poppy field has been found in the United States this year – in California.