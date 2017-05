GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Bucks Racks & Ribs was cited for three violations of the county’s adult entertainment ordinance on Wednesday.

The violations were found during a compliance check on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The business is located in the former Platinum Plus strip club.

Bucks Racks & Ribs received multiple citations earlier this month.

