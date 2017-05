PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – A woman from Canada was lured to Pickens County, held hostage and forced to commit sex acts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the woman was held hostage for several days.

We will get more details at a news conference today with Sheriff Rick Clark.

That will be at 3 p.m.

Deputies say it involved a “deceptive internet scheme, multiple sex acts by force and the courageous actions taken by the victim as she struggled to alert authorities.”