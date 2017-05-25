Councilmen work to raise deputy pay across the board

The Spartanburg County Council is working to raise deputy pay across the board.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says they are in crisis mode when it comes to pay. Currently starting pay for a deputy is around $29,000. In the current budget proposal, council would raise that to nearly $38,000. Right now the Sheriff’s Office is short 26 deputies, and soon Sheriff Wright says they will have choose to only respond to high priority calls.

Now the issue becomes pay raises for deputies that have been at the department for 5 to 15 years.

Councilman Roger Nutt is now searching for a solution. Nutt believes they could take money out of the Capital Projects fund for park projects and move it to the sheriff’s office fund. That money would be around $400,000.

Long term the council will need to find a solution to pay for those raises. Nutt states that they could look at lowering the millage rate that the parks and rec department receives and move some of that to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is not the only agency asking for raises, the Coroner’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and the Solicitor’s Office is all seeing high turnover and low pay.

Nutt says they hope to find a solution to avoid raising taxes for the entire county.