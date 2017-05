Domino’s Pizza robbed on Union St. in Spartanburg - Police are searching for a man who robbed the Domino’s Pizza on Union Street.

SOCON Baseball Tournament enjoying year 2 in Greenville - As you figure out your weekend plans Fluor Field in downtown Greenville is proving to be a hot spot for Southern Conference baseball this we…

The highest-paid CEOs by state - The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index made $11.5 million last year.

Mom wants to take back guilty plea in Baby Grace killing - A South Carolina woman who pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse in January wants to take back her plea.

Family searching for closure 1 year after Woodruff man’s shooting, disappearance - It's been more than a year since Jermaine West was shot and kidnapped in broad daylight, and his family is pleading for closure.

GOP health bill: 23M more uninsured; sick risk higher costs - Congress’ official budget analyst is projecting that the House Republican health care bill would produce 23 million more uninsured people an…

2 more arrested in Manchester; UK blasts US on leaks - British police arrested two more people and searched a new site in Manchester suspected of links to the concert bombing that left 22 people …

Victim in jail after Spartanburg Co. shooting - One man is behind bars after a shooting in Spartanburg County, but it's not the shooter.

Storms leave damage across area, tornado reported - People in the Upstate are cleaning up damage left by Wednesday’s storm, while officials will survey a community for a possible tornado.