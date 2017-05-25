Family searching for closure 1 year after Woodruff man’s shooting, disappearance

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s been more than a year since Jermaine West was shot and kidnapped in broad daylight, and his family is pleading for closure.

Police say Marcus Todd shot West multiple times and kidnapped him on May 23, 2016. The next day, Todd turned himself in at the Spartanburg County jail.

Todd, 20, of Woodruff remains in jail awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and weapons charges.

West’s body has still not been found. Traci Fant has helped in the ongoing search for West. She said all his family wants is to lay him to rest.

The family has offered a reward for accurate information that leads police to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131.