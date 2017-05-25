Family searching for closure 1 year after Woodruff man’s shooting, disappearance

WSPA Staff Published:
Marcus Todd

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s been more than a year since Jermaine West was shot and kidnapped in broad daylight, and his family is pleading for closure.

Police say Marcus Todd shot West multiple times and kidnapped him on May 23, 2016. The next day, Todd turned himself in at the Spartanburg County jail.

Todd, 20, of Woodruff remains in jail awaiting trial on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and weapons charges.

Marcus Todd (Source: Spartanburg County Jail)

West’s body has still not been found. Traci Fant has helped in the ongoing search for West. She said all his family wants is to lay him to rest.

The family has offered a reward for accurate information that leads police to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Woodruff Police Department at 864-476-8131.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s