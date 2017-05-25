Fire burns part of Leigh Fibers plant in Spartanburg Co.

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Leigh Fibers in Spartanburg County.

According to the Startex Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 9:00am at the plant on Syphrit Road.

They say when they arrived the filtration system house was burning and were able to put out that fire.

Firefighters say the fire has been ruled accidental.

