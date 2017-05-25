Fire burns part of Leigh Fibers plant in Spartanburg Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
LEIGH FIBERS fire spartanburg county

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at Leigh Fibers in Spartanburg County.

According to the Startex Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 9:00am at the plant on Syphrit Road.

They say when they arrived the filtration system house was burning and were able to put out that fire.

Firefighters say the fire has been ruled accidental.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s