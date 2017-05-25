Greenville County Students To Graduate With Perfect Attendance

Greenville County S.C (WSPA) – Two Greenville County students have reached a perfect milestone.

Malenah Lewis, 18, and Jakhaya Sullivan, 17, have never missed a day of school in twelve years. That means the Hillcrest High School teenagers will graduate this month with perfect attendance.

The students tell 7 News there were days when they weren’t feeling well and would have preferred to stay home. But their parents stressed the importance of education.

“My mom always motivated me to try to get through it and always said education is key,” said Lewis.

“It took a lot of hard work and dedication and my mom kept pushing me to go every day,” said Sullivan.

Lewis will attend Winthrop University in the fall. Sullivan is headed to Greenville Tech.