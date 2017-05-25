Help find missing, wanted man in Asheville

WSPA Staff Published:
Kristopher Jordan Michaels
Kristopher Jordan Michaels (From: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old man they say is wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Kristopher Jordan Michaels was last seen April 19th in Asheville. Police say he has ties to Brevard and Aberdeen but he does not have access to a vehicle of his own.

Michaels also has outstanding warrants for felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny, and Possession of Stolen Goods.

Police say Michaels is 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. They say he has a tattoo on his left forearm of praying hands.

Anyone with information on Kristopher Michaels’ location is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

