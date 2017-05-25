Hybrid coyote sightings prompt warning for college campus

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A community is warned after hybrid coyotes are spotted roaming around a local campus. Those hybrids are called “coydogs” and are the offspring of coyotes breeding with domestic dogs.

“I go out at least two or three times a week,” said USC Upstate student Caleb Lynn. “I like to stay healthy.”

Staying safe in the process is also crucial for school leaders. “We have a lot of walkers and runners on campus,” said USC Upstate Communications Director Carolyn Farr Shanesy. That’s why they’re alerting students and the surrounding community about a pack of 4 to 5 coy dogs roaming the campus this week.

Unlike an actual coyote, seen more often in the spring time, S.C. Department of Natural Resources says coydogs are rare in the Upstate.

“They were more common in South Carolina when we first started getting coyotes,” said SC DNR Assistant Chief of Wildlife Tom Swayngham.

School Communications Director Carolyn Farr Shanesy says she’s seen a coy dog herself.

“I spotted a small dog walking along East Campus Boulevard and I thought wow he looks like a coyote,” she said. “He got a little skittish and ran off into the woods.” The facilities Management Center hired a company that set traps and actually caught two pups

“Also the Palmetto trail head is here on campus and so we have a lot of walkers and runners who use that trail head and we just want to make sure they use caution,” said Farr Shanesy.

She says sightings were on the back of the campus along North Campus Boulevard and near the soccer stadium.

“They’re not thought to be any more aggressive than a regular coyote and coyotes are not very aggressive,” said Swayngham. However, he says there is the risk of rabies. “If it’s rabid, it’s very obvious. You know, its staggering around if it’s intoxicated.”

A message was sent to make students aware.

“I think it’s very important that they tell us or alert us on what’s going on,” said Lynn.

Anyone who sees one of these animals is asked to contact campus police. School leaders say recent developments near the campus could’ve disrupted the ecosystem and shifted the animals towards the campus.